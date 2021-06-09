Boylan writes to minister over decrease in taxi drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has written to the Minister for Infrastructure asking her to look at ways to help the taxi industry get itself back on firm footing coming out of COVID-19.

The Newry and Armagh MLA:

“People looking to get into the taxi industry have expressed massive frustrations with the process, citing costs, difficulties and time it takes to get a licence.

“So much so that figures have fallen by a third over the past five years, with COVID quickening the decrease in drivers.

“If not addressed, the issue will only become worse as we enter the recovery period and drivers will find it even harder to meet demand.

“Such solutions could include decreasing costs for tests, assisting drivers in attaining qualifications and making the online portal easier to navigate, to name a few.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure asking her to look at ways to improve the overall process so we can help the industry get itself back on firm footing coming out of COVID-19.”