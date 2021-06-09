Archibald welcomes jobs boost for north

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that Hinduja Global Solutions has announced plans to invest in the north by creating over 500 remote working jobs.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“News that Hinduja Global Solutions is creating 565 jobs is a welcome boost to the economy.

"These jobs will be created over the next three years.

"It is particularly welcome that these jobs will allow workers to work from home and the intention to create regional hubs directly mirrors the work that is being undertaken in the Department of Finance regarding the Connect2 Hubs.

“This is an initiative which I’d encourage more companies to look at to give workers the opportunity to work more local to their homes with the benefits for work life balance and also in addressing regional imbalances.

"The Irish protocol gives the north special status; this needs to be built on by the Economy Minister to attract more jobs and investments."