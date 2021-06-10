Department must provided information on women's health services - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Orlaithí Flynn has called on the Department of Health to provide public health information around the availability of women's health services.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“This morning we heard from the Royal College of Midwives and the NI Abortion and Contraception Task Group that a misinformation campaign is interfering with women's ability to access the early health care services they need.

“I am pleased that the health committee agreed to write to the Minister to ask that the Department provide easily accessible public health guidance to counter that misinformation.

“Additionally, in the presentations we heard that the ongoing protests at clinics are causing additional trauma and stress to both service users and staff.

“It is entirely unacceptable that the women seeking access to healthcare and the workers in the clinics are enduring abuse and harassment.

“The right to protest does not trump the rights of women and workers to be free from intimidation.”