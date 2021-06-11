Maternity Services must fully re-open to partners - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Minister and the HSE to ensure that all maternity services are fully re-opened to partners.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"There is no reason for continuing restrictions on partners at maternity appointments.

"Vaccination uptake is high and transmission is down significantly in hospitals.

"Most of society is now re-opened, but pregnant women are still denied support when they need it most.

"Partners must be allowed to accompany women during all of labour, childbirth, the 20-week scan and other appointments.

"The HSE have said the policy has changed but this is not being felt on the ground.

"The Minister and the HSE must ensure all maternity units ease these restrictions immediately.

"Risk assessments used to keep any restrictions in place should be published for the sake of transparency."