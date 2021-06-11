Disbelief at news vaccine centre will temporarily close to facilitate race meeting - Maurice Quinlivan TD

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick Maurice Quinlivan has called on the Minister for Health to clarify who made the decision to close the vaccine centre at Limerick Racecourse to facilitate a horse racing meeting.

Speaking today, Teachta Quinlivan said:

“A number of people have contacted my office this week regarding their vaccine appointment being moved to Nenagh. It appears that this has been done to facilitate a race meeting at Limerick Racecourse.

“This is just incredible. We are in the middle of a public health emergency, there has been a spike in Covid cases in Limerick over the last few weeks, yet we are closing our vaccine centre.

“The vaccine roll out in Limerick has been mismanaged from the outset.

“The Radisson Hotel site wasn’t a convenient location for those who needed public transport access. We called for a centre to be placed in the city to facilitate those who don’t have public transport, and instead the people of Limerick were provided with the racecourse.

”It is farcical in the extreme that this vaccine centre will be closed to facilitate a horse meeting.

“The public take up on vaccinations has been excellent. But this closure creates the impression that public health falls second to commercial activity.

“It is an affront to the people of Limerick that this commercial activity would trump the vaccination programme at a time when we have seen a worrying rise of Covid numbers in Limerick.

“I am calling again on the Minister for Health to establish a vaccine centre within the metropolitan area of Limerick.

“I am extremely disappointed in this move. On Friday last, the Limerick elected members had a meeting with the Minister for Health and CMO concerning the large Covid numbers in Limerick and the temporary closing of the vaccine centre was not mentioned.

“The people of Limerick deserve better.”