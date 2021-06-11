New report on impact of Covid on Carers shows need for urgent Government action – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has called on the Government to engage with her party on their Charter for Family Carers launched in April on the back of a new report published today showing the frightening impact of Covid-19 on Carers.

The report published by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland shows Family Carers under “enormous strain” as a consequence of the impacts of Covid-19.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“This report published today by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland is yet another plea for help from Family Carers.

“While the report focuses on the impact of Covid-19 on the lives of those living with dementia, it also found Family Carers to be at breaking point. It notes that Carers’ mental and physical wellbeing has been seriously affected by the pandemic.

“Carers have been isolated since Covid hit in March last year, they were left without respite and without Day Services, both which they depend on for support.

“This report mirrors what Family Carers told us when we engaged with them directly as we developed our Charter for Family Carers which we launched in April.

“At the end of March, we brought forward a Dáil Motion on Caring for Carers which called for improvements in income supports, the introduction of emotional supports, and prioritisation in the Covid vaccine roll-out as well as in the resumption of Day Services and a doubling of expenditure for critical respite. This Motion was passed. The Government now need to act.

“The findings of this report should be sounding alarm bells in Government – Ireland’s 500,000 Family Carers need support; they have been devastated by Covid-19 and they have been failed by Government inaction.”