Unilateral action on protocol will not provide stability business needs - McKeown

Sinn Féin councillor James McKeown has said unilateral action on the protocol will not provide the stable trading environment that business, farmers and retailers require.

Councillor McKeown said:

"The proposal from Mid and East Antrim Council to write to the British Prime Minister to call for unilateral action on the protocol by triggering article 16 is reckless.

"Businesses, farmers and retailers are crying out for a stable trading environment so they can get on with their business and this is certainly not the way to do it.

"Unilateral action will not provide any solutions to the outstanding issues of the protocol.

"Instead what we need to see is the protocol implemented so that we can take advantage of the special circumstances it affords us to attract jobs and investment."