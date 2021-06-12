Sinn Féin condemn burning and cutting down of pride flags in Waterford

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane and Council Group Leader Conor D. McGuinness have condemned the removal and burning of pride flags on the Mall in Waterford City on two occasions this week.

The flags were flown last weekend to mark International LGBT Pride month, and to coincide with the Pride of the Déise festival.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“It’s dreadful to see Pride flags outside the Council offices being cut down in Waterford City. This is the second time in a week that pride flags have been taken down at this location. Those responsible do not speak for Waterford.

“I’m proud to fly the flag over my constituency office and to stand in solidarity with the LGBT community.”

Councillor Conor D. McGuinness said:

“There has been huge progress in the fight for equal rights in recent times - due to the tireless work of generations of activists who refused to be deterred in their fight for equality and respect.

“Yet, despite the clear progress we have seen in many areas, the struggle for full LGBT equality is far from over.

“That two pride flags were taken down and set alight last Monday, and that the replacement flags were cut down again overnight, speaks of the intolerance that sadly still exists amongst a tiny minority of people. All political voices have a responsibility to condemn this behaviour, and to show their solidarity for the LGBT community."