Sinn Féin launch motion to ensure 100% redress for Mica/ Pyrite families

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has announced that the party will bring a motion to the Dáil next week to support home owners affected by the Mica/ Pyrite scandal and ensure they get 100% redress.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday evening.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Families whose homes are crumbling around them have been failed. The Mica/ Pyrite crisis is a legacy of the light touch regulation and reckless practices of the Celtic Tiger years.

“Families affected deserve support but instead they have been abandoned by this government.

“Sinn Féin are bringing forward a motion to the Dáil next week to ensure 100% redress for people affected so that they get the support they need and deserve.

“Our motion also calls on the government to ensure that those responsible for this scandal are held to account and that the industry contributes to the overall costs of fixing this.”

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, said:

“Families affected by this crisis in thousands of homes across Donegal, Clare, Mayo and indeed across the state have been failed by this government. They worked hard, saved up for years and bought their homes in good faith, only to find those homes crumbling around them.

“I have been shocked by the stories families have shared with me about the huge stress and pressure this crisis has placed on them. They have been desperately asking for help, but the government has walked away. These families deserve 100% redress and Sinn Féin will stand up for them to ensure they get it.”

Sinn Féin TD for Mayo, Rose Conway-Walsh, said:

“This scandal has gone on for far too long and the government in Dublin simply isn’t listening. Families deserve safe homes. Their homes are crumbling around them through no fault of their own.

“The government must deliver 100% redress for those whose homes are crumbling as a result of defective blocks. Sinn Féin’s motion would deliver this 100% redress and ensure those responsible are held to account.

“I am calling on all TDs to back our motion and ensure that families finally get justice. This is about fairness and accountability.”

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, said:

“Families deserve nothing less than 100% redress. Homeowners who bought or built their homes in good faith should not be liable for the costs of remediation caused by the incompetency, negligence or deliberate non-compliance of others.

“The government has been far too slow to act and take seriously homeowners’ concerns. This cannot continue.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for the home owners affected and ensure that they are treated fairly.”