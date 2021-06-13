Sheehan calls for CPR training to be included in school curriculum

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Pat Sheehan MLA will raise the need for CPR training to be made available within schools with the next Education Minister.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I will be raising the need for any incoming Education Minister to look at adding CPR training for pupils and staff into the school curriculum.

“While some charities provide this training to schools, and I would encourage all schools to avail of that, learning how to perform CPR and potentially saving a life can not be optional.

“On average, 1,400 people a year in the North suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting.

“And for every minute CPR is not performed on the victim, survival chances decrease by 10%.

“In order to maximise survival chances, it is absolutely crucial that as many people across our society are educated in how to perform CPR.

“Sinn Féin will be raising this issue with the Education Minister and will work to ensure CPR is included in the school curriculum.”