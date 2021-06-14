Developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan 'welcome' - Senator Paul Gavan
Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan has welcomed the Azerbaijan’s release of 15 Armenian captives, and Armenia’s handing over mine maps of the Agdam region to Azerbaijan.
Senator Paul Gavan said:
“In December last year, I was elected as rapporteur in the Council of Europe by Members of the Migration Committee, on the ‘Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan’.
“Today I welcome the recent news of the exchange of 15 Armenian captives and the handing over of a map showing almost 100,000 mines in the Agdam region, to Azerbaijan.
“It is extremely important to take steps to diminish the humanitarian consequences of this longstanding conflict that erupted into a 6-week war last year.
“While there are many other Armenians remaining in captivity, and while there are certainly mine maps of regions other than Agdam, today we can welcome that both sides, with the assistance and support of various international actors, have worked together to find some solutions on two of the most important humanitarian consequences of the war.
“In May 2021 I visited Armenia and plan to visit Azerbaijan in the summer in order to complete the report on the 'Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan'."