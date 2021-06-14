Canavan condemns those behind Clonard Monastery break-in
Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has condemned those responsible for breaking into and ransacking the kitchen of Clonard Monastery last night.
Cllr. Canavan said:
“A number of people broke into the Monastery last night and ransacked the kitchen.
“It is disgraceful that anyone would target a Monastery which is at the heart of our community.
“This was a despicable act and I know that everyone in the local area will be appalled at what has occurred.
"These actions should stop immediately."