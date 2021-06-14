Menu

Canavan condemns those behind Clonard Monastery break-in

14 June, 2021

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has condemned those responsible for breaking into and ransacking the kitchen of Clonard Monastery last night.

Cllr. Canavan said:

“A number of people broke into the Monastery last night and ransacked the kitchen. 

“It is disgraceful that anyone would target a Monastery which is at the heart of our community.

“This was a despicable act and I know that everyone in the local area will be appalled at what has occurred. 

"These actions should stop immediately."

