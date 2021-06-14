Sinn Féin MPs write to British Government supporting health workers pay increase

Sinn Fein MPs have written to the British Government calling for increased investment in the heatlh service and a pay increase for health workers.

Michelle Gildernew MP said:

"Throughout the course of the pandemic, our health workers have selflessly served the public with bravery and distinction.

"Their courageous service must be rightly recognised and rewarded with a higher pay increase than 1%.

"Sinn Fein are urging the British Government to engage meaningfully with, and listen to, Trade Unions representing NHS workers and agree an acceptable pay offer with them.

"At present the Executive lacks the required finances to raise this pay increase, an appropriate and fitting pay settlement here will be significantly impacted by the British Government’s offer, given the Barnett funding formula.

"Sinn Fein will continue to work day and night to ensure our health workers are rewarded for their bravery and courage."