Acht Gaeilge must be legislated for at Westminster – Mary Lou McDonald

Speaking after meeting the British government tonight Sinn Féin Uachtarán Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

“This evening we met with the British government and told them that they need to move the Irish language legislation through Westminster.

“A number of weeks ago the British government offered to legislate for Acht Gaeilge in this way.

“At that time we said our preference was that Irish language legislation would be delivered through the Assembly and Executive as was agreed in New Decade New Approach. We have pursued that option vigorously over the last number of weeks.

“We have engaged intensively with the DUP and with party leader Edwin Poots. He has told us that they will not be delivering Acht in this mandate.

“This legislation was negotiated a year and a half ago and it is now incumbent on the British and Irish governments to act.

"This is the only way forward to finally resolve this issue.” E