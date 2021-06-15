Pop-up clinics will enable more people to access COVID-19 vaccine - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said pop-up clinics being rolled out to different locations across the north will enable more people to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“The targeted programme of pop-up clinics across different locations in the north will help local communities access vaccines and enable more people to access the vaccine.

"The vaccination programme, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, offers the best chance in our fight against the pandemic.

"I would encourage everyone eligible to get their vaccine and help play their part in protecting their families, communities and wider society, particularly in light of the emergence of the Delta variant."