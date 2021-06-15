Available and affordable childcare is key to economic recovery - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said available and affordable childcare is key promoting a fair economic recovery, particularly for women.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"It is clear there needs to be a focus on tackling inequalities affecting women if there is to be a fair economic recovery. Childcare is both vital to our economy and fundamental to lifting many young families out of poverty by allowing mothers to earn a wage.

"There is an opportunity coming out of the pandemic to address the longstanding barriers and inequalities faced by women in the workplace by creating female specific opportunities for re-skilling and up-skilling to encourage women back into the workplace and to encourage business start-ups.

"This needs proper childcare provision and recognition of the importance and value of childcare as a profession and more flexible work practices for all workers."