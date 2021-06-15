More investment needed for rural roads network - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed more funding for rural roads but has called for more to be done to address the poor condition of local roads.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“I welcome this increase in spending on rural roads but believe it should have greater priority within the budget.

“With a £1 billion backlog in road maintenance there’s a long way to go to addressing the state of our roads.

“I will continue to call for more investment in our rural roads network in order to address the unacceptable condition of our roads that affects local communities on a daily basis."