‘Investment needed to tackle health waiting lists’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said more investment is needed in the health service to tackle waiting lists and support workers and patients.

Colm Gildernew said:

“Today’s announcement of funding for an elective care plan to tackle waiting lists is welcome but we need to see more investment in our health service.

“Years of Tory austerity has weakened our health service and impacted on both patients and staff.

“We need to see the British government providing money to invest in our health service to tackle waiting lists and train and retain staff in order to deliver a first-class service.

“We now need to see the minister and department working with health staff, trade unions and patient representatives as part of this plan to tackle waiting lists and transform our health service.”