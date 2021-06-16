Alarming RTB figures show government needs to extend the eviction ban - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to reintroduce the Covid ban on rent increases and evictions.
The call comes as figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show that since August 1,112 eviction notices have been issued.
Teachta Ó Broin said:
“Figures released to me by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) highlight how this government is continuing to fail renters.
“Since August just over 1,000 notices to quit have been issued with a significant increase in the numbers since March.
“This is coupled with 3,800 rent arrears notices been issued in the same timeframe with just 475 renters availing of Darragh O’Brien's extremely limited Covid-19 written declaration protection.
"That’s just 12.5% of those struggling with rent arrears that the Minister’s weak measures are helping.
“These figures indicate that this Housing Minister and his government are failing to protect renters and that his limited protections aren’t working.
“The Government must now reintroduce original ban on rent increases, notices to quit and evictions until the end of the year at a minimum.
“We also urgently need to see a strategy from the Minister for the rental sector that gives renters security and affordability. He also needs to tackle the disorderly exit of rental properties from the market.”