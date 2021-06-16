ew report reinforces need for climate act - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the latest report from the Climate Change Committee reinforces the need for a climate change act.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“A new report by the Climate Change Committee has found that the north is at greater risk of flooding, drought and wildfires due to the lack of action on climate change.

“This comes a day after figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs show that the north is falling way behind Britain and the rest of Ireland in reducing greenhouse gases.

“This reinforces the need for a Climate Change Act which will deliver real change while protecting livelihoods and rural communities.”