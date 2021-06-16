Menu

Sinn Féin - On Your Side

Finucane hails 800 new jobs for Belfast

16 June, 2021 - by John Finucane

Google+

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the announcement that almost 800 new jobs will be created at PWC in Belfast. 

The North Belfast MP said:

“It’s great news that PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) will create almost 800 new technology and operational jobs in Belfast alongside a new £40 million research and engineering centre.  

“This is a major boost for the local economy and will drive £25 million back into our society.

“As we bounce back from the pandemic, the delivery of good, well-paid jobs is key to our recovery and rebuilding the economy.” 

Connect with Sinn Féin