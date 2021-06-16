Finucane hails 800 new jobs for Belfast

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the announcement that almost 800 new jobs will be created at PWC in Belfast.

The North Belfast MP said:

“It’s great news that PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) will create almost 800 new technology and operational jobs in Belfast alongside a new £40 million research and engineering centre.

“This is a major boost for the local economy and will drive £25 million back into our society.

“As we bounce back from the pandemic, the delivery of good, well-paid jobs is key to our recovery and rebuilding the economy.”