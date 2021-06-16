McCleave condemns Glenavey security alert

Sinn Féin councillor Gary McCleave has condemned those behind a security alert in Glenavy.

Cllr McCleave said:

"A security alert caused by the finding of a suspicious object on Main Street, Glenavy has brought nothing but disruption to the area.

"Local residents have been evacuated from their homes, the road has been closed and diversions put in place. This is a main road used by many to commute to school and work.

"Those behind this alert have nothing to offer, they need to end these futile actions immediately.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police."