Gildernew welcomes unity discussion move by Fermanagh Gaels

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has welcomed a move by Gaels in Fermanagh to promote discussion on Irish unity.

Michelle Gildernew said:

"I welcome this move by Gaels across Fermanagh to promote the discussion on Irish unity and to urge the Taoiseach to step up planning for a new Ireland.

"The conversation on Irish unity is already well underway across the island and involves people from all backgrounds.

"It is time for the Irish government to catch up and begin actively planning for constitutional change. I am calling on the Taoiseach to establish a citizens assembly inclusive of the entire island, to bring forward a white paper on Irish unity and to create a ministerial position with responsibility for planning for unity.

"There is a place for everyone in the discussion on planning for a new Ireland and I commend all those involved in Gaelic Games in Fermanagh and elsewhere who are playing their part and call on others to do the same.