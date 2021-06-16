Developing all-Ireland health care could help deal with challenges - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said developing all-Ireland health care could help address the current challenges facing the north's health service.

The health spokesperson said:

"I welcome the move by the Health Minister to tackle waiting lists by using all-Ireland health care.

"This will make it easier for people waiting on treatment as they will be able to get that treatment in the south and then be reimbursed by the Health and Social Care Board in the north.

"The Health Minister must make sure all those who need treatment are able to receive it and that cost does not become an obstacle. It cannot become a situation where only those who can pay for treatment get it.

"Minister Swann should consider supports for eligible patients who cannot afford the upfront costs so they are not excluded from the scheme.

"The health services across the island work best when they work together and I would call on health ministers north and south to cooperate to ensure patients can get the best treatment available regardless of where they live."