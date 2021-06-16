Sheehan condemns renewed attacks on Gaza

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has condemned renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza and said there can be no return to the violence of recent weeks.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Last night’s march in East Jerusalem by right-wing settlers was an attempt to stir up tensions in the area.

“What followed was another Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the resumption of violence after days of peace.

“This cannot be allowed to resume and there can be no return to the slaughter of last month.

“The Irish government and the international community must make it clear to the new Israeli prime minister that these actions are totally unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

“There is an opportunity for the new Israeli government to engage in genuine dialogue, to achieve proper peace and to ensure that the rights of the Palestinian people are respected.”