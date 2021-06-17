Government change in tone on new National Maternity Hospital 'a welcome development' - David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the change in tone on the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital lands from the Tánaiste today.
He has called on the Government to ensure that the lands are owned by the State to protect the hospital from any outside interference in governance, and to safeguard the future of the site and building for public healthcare provision.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“I welcome the change in tone from the Tánaiste today on the new National Maternity Hospital lands.
“It is a welcome development that the Government are looking at the options available to it for ensuring the land is held in public ownership.
“Whether the land is gifted to the State or purchased, this must be agreed and happen sooner rather than later.
“There is now agreement across the political spectrum that the land should be held in public, and not private or religious, ownership.
“The only way to guarantee certainty and resolve concerns around governance and future ownership of the site is for the State to own it.
“The entire site, hospital and land, must be entirely free of any potential for outside interference and solely managed by the State.
“This is the only way to guarantee that all of the healthcare needs of women are addressed and the services delivered without any conflict.”