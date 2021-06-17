Transition from invalidity pension to state pension should not result in loss of medical card - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward, today secured a commitment from the Táiniste Leo Varadkar to examine the anomaly of those who lose their medical card entitlements whilst transitioning from invalidity pensions and carers, to the state pension.

The Táiniste made this commitment today after questions from Teachta Ward on Promised Legislation in the Dáil today.

Teachta Ward said:

“People who qualify for an invalidity pension are eligible for a medical card and free GP visits regardless of spousal income.

“But at the age of 66, they are transferred to the contributory state pension, where they lose eligibility.

“This is presenting as a cliff edge for a number of people, including my constituents in Dublin Mid West.

“These people are reliant on the medical card due to the cost of medicines and GP Visits.

“She will have to wait 4 years to be eligible again through the over 70’s medical card scheme.

“This is a financial barrier to older citizens in accessing medical care when they need it and where they need it.

“I cautiously welcome the Táiniste's commitment to examine the anomaly that exists, where people on invalidity pensions at the age of 66 lose their medical cards, despite no change in their incomes.

“After all, they are on invalidity pensions for a reason."