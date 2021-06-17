Drink delivery action needed now – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD has today called on Minister Frank Feighan and Minister Stephen Donnelly to meet with the Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network. His comments come in advance of a media briefing to be given tomorrow, Friday 18th, by ICAAN at 10am.

Teachta Gould said:

“We’re hearing more and more that people under the age of 18 are accessing alcohol through drink delivery services. This is because of a number of legal loopholes that mean there is no real and effective age verification process.

“Tomorrow’s briefing is an important opportunity to highlight this serious issue that is coming to the fore.

“Protecting young people as we emerge from Covid-19 has to be a top priority. What we are hearing is that more and more young people are getting their hands on substantial volumes of alcohol through these drink delivery services.

“We can’t have a situation where young teenagers are able to buy copious amounts of alcohol. The risk this poses to their physical and mental wellbeing is immense.

“The Minister has recognised the need for action in this area. At tomorrow’s briefing, ICAAN will outline how they see this action happening. This will be a vital campaign as we enter into the summer months.

“Swift action from the Minister could see these loopholes closed quickly. Given that ICAAN have now drafted regulations, the Minister would simply need to put pen to paper.”

Registration for this event on Jun 18, 2021 10:00 – 11am is available at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XTb0HlnkSgGJw-CqCeQFBg