'Unacceptable' that Government rejects scrutiny on Health issues from cyberattack to vaccine rollout – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has criticised the Government for rejecting Dáil time to scrutinise health service issues from the cyberattack to the vaccine rollout.

Teachta Cullinane said that the Minister for Health needs to come before the Dáil to give information and answer questions on the state of the health service and delays due to the cyberattack.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“It is unacceptable that the Government has again rejected the opposition’s demand for the Minister for Health to come before the Dáil to take questions.

“For weeks now, we have not been able to receive any information on the vaccine rollout, on the cyberattack, and on the consequences of the attack for services and waiting lists.

“The HSE has not addressed the Health Committee for weeks, having cancelled several times.

“There are no briefings in relation to the vaccine rollout, the cyberattack, and the state of the health service.

“The Minister needs to be available to give information and answer questions that everyone is asking, rather than avoiding the Dáil.

“The Government cannot continue to avoid scrutiny and debate on these issues.”