Brexit having ‘devastating impact’ on British food and drink exports to the EU – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the impact of Brexit on British food and drink exports to the EU exposes the fallacy of the British government's position on a veterinary agreement.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“HMRC figures show a drastic fall of £2 billion in British food and drinks exports to the EU and huge falls in exports of cheese, whiskey and chocolate.

“This is a devastating fall in exports which is entirely because of Brexit.

“The protocol provides protections for businesses in the north which can continue to sell goods into both the British and EU markets.

“It is important that businesses are supported to take advantage of the opportunities and protections of the protocol.

“This fall in food and drink exports also highlights the fallacy of the British government's refusal to seek a veterinary agreement with the EU which would reduce the need for checks between Britain and the EU and reduce checks between Britain and the north.”