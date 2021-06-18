‘There can be no no-go areas for government ministers’ – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said there can be no no-go areas for government ministers north or south.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Comments from the Loyalist Community Council that Irish government ministers are not welcome in the north are disgraceful.

“The irony that loyalists are planning a demonstration in Dublin seems to be totally lost on them.

“The LCC is a group who represent armed paramilitary gangs involved in murder, extortion and drug-dealing. They should be asked to clarify these remarks.

“There can be no no-go areas for government ministers on this island.”