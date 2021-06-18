Restore the right to retire at 65 - Louise O’Reilly TD and Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD and spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD have announced that the party will bring forward a motion to the Dáil next week to restore the right to retire at 65.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“At last year’s election, voters sent a message loud and clear that they want to restore the right to retire at 65 on the full pension rate. Next week this government will have been in power for a full year, yet they have failed to act and simply stalled on this issue.

“People want to see real change and they want to see urgent reform to the pension age. Delays aren’t good enough.

“Sinn Féin are bringing this motion to the Dáil next week to stand up for workers and show the government that a year of dithering and delay isn’t acceptable and cannot continue. They must commit now to restoring the right to retire at 65.

“People who worked hard all their lives deserve the right to their full pension at 65. It’s time to restore the right to the full rate.

“This is a fundamental issue of dignity for workers. When they reach 65, after a lifetime of work, workers deserve the choice to retire on the full pension rate or to work on in their job.

“The government thinks that if they ignore this issue for long enough it will go away, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This situation is unjust and Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for workers to ensure they get fair pension rights.”

Teachta Kerrane said:

“We must restore the right to retire at 65. These workers have worked hard all their lives, paid their taxes, paid into the system and who deserve their pension at the full rate.

“This is about choice- workers who wish to work beyond the age of 65 must be allowed to do so. Sinn Féin's motion gives workers the choice at 65 to continue to work or to retire on the full pension rate, so that workers can decide. To force workers to retire at 65 is unjust.

“I am calling on all TDs to stand up for workers and back our motion in the Dáil. The appetite for change that we saw last year hasn’t gone away. Workers want to see a fair and just pension system which treats workers with dignity and gives them the choice.

“Next week marks a year of this government being in power- a year of inaction and failure to bring about the change that people want.

“Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that this change is delivered and will continue to hold the government to account on their responsibility to listen to workers and treat them fairly.”

The motion is available to view online at this link