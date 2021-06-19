Fine Gael's legacy on Health is overcrowding, million-plus waiting lists and a strained health service - David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has criticised the Tánaiste's hypocrisy on health service funding.
The Waterford TD said that Fine Gael's record on Health is one of failures from underinvestment.
Teachta Cullinane said:
"The Tánaiste's hypocrisy on health commitments is clear from his own party's record on the health service.
"Waiting lists have more than doubled during Fine Gael's period in Government, with estimates putting the total number over one million.
"It took a global pandemic and the near collapse of the health service for Fine Gael to take notice.
"Commitments of increased funding for the health service are welcome but they need to be followed through with targeted action to fix the severe problems.
"Fine Gael, before and after Leo Varadkar was Minister for Health, have consistently missed big targets with waiting times spiralling year-on-year.
"Measures from the last budget have yet to be implemented, and the health service is suffering from chronic underinvestment in capacity, equipment and modern IT systems.
"On Friday, the INMO warned that hazardous overcrowding is near pre-pandemic levels.
"The Tánaiste's reaction to crisis is a recognition that his and Fine Gael's policies over the last 10 years have failed."