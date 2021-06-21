Special status of protocol should be built on to attract investors and jobs - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said more focus needs to be put on building on the special status the protocol affords the north to attract investors and jobs.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"The protocol provides the north with unique access to the EU single market and its 450 million consumers as well as the British market and there has been significant interest from potential investors as a result.

“Businesses want the protocol to work and they want practical solutions to issues without delay.

“Many local businesses including retail, manufacturing and agriculture have found opportunities from having access to both the British and EU markets, and are also filling gaps in the supply chain; they should be supported in this by Executive policy and action.

“The wholly negative presentation of the protocol by some needs to be challenged, we need collective voices calling for the minimisation of issues with the implementation of protocol, which can only be achieved through joint political and diplomatic efforts.

"We need to see more focus on building on the special status the protocol affords the north and unique access to both the British market and the EU single market to help attract investors and create jobs.

“This can help to grow, develop and rebalance the economy in the north, grow the all island economy and create not just more but better jobs and more opportunities for young people."