Household welfare lags behind European average after a decade of Fine Gael in power - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has responded to figures published today by Eurostat, which found that household welfare in the state fell six percent below the EU average and ranked 13th behind countries such as Germany, Italy and Lithuania.

The Donegal TD described the figures as an indictment of Fine Gael and its economic record in government, with household welfare and purchasing power lagging behind the European average.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“Today Eurostat published its figures for household welfare across the European Union in 2020.

“It found that the material welfare of households in this state ranks 13th in the EU and below the European average.

“This means that, despite the rhetoric from Fine Gael, Irish households are less well-off than the European average.

“Undoubtedly, this has been caused by the unaffordable costs of housing and childcare, together with low wages for too many workers in our economy.

“This is a sobering reminder of Fine Gael’s failures in government after a decade in power.

“Although the Tánaiste may not like the facts, he cannot change them. They reflect his record in government.

“For years, the Irish people have been told that we are one of the most prosperous countries in the world, and the most prosperous in Europe.

“It is a mantra that has been repeated ad nauseam by government ministers and sections of the press. That mantra does not reflect reality.

“This will come as no surprise to Irish workers and families, who knew the economic story being told by Fine Gael was a fantasy.

“In truth the figures published by the Commission today provide a grim assessment of Fine Gael’s economic record.

“In key sectors of the economy, Fine Gael has failed.

“This should be a wake-up call for the Irish people.

“Irish workers and families cannot afford another decade of Fine Gael in government.”