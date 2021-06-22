O'Dowd welcomes student payment

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed the announcement from Queen's University and Ulster University that they are to give an additional £495 to students form lower income backgrounds.

The party's Further and Higher Education Spokesperson said many students in Further Education colleges and studying in the south and Britain have been left behind by the Minister of Economy.

John O’Dowd said:

"Today's announcement will come as huge relief to those students who will receive the much-needed funds.

"I met with the Minister of Economy yesterday along with my colleague Caoimhe Archibald MLA and I once again reminded him many students have been left behind.

"Many students studying full time in Further Education Colleges did not receive the £500 covid disruption payments because of how the original scheme was designed.

"Students from here studying in Britain or across the border also have received no support.

"The Minister must intervene and support all students.”