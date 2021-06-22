CSO Pulse survey data further captures the bleakness felt by renters looking to buy a home - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the findings of a CSO Pulse Life at Home survey which indicates that 76% of respondents who share rented accommodation with non-family members feel they will never be in a position to own their own home.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The CSO Life at Home surveyed life across the state in May and June of this year.

“While the survey looked at many facets of life at home, the responses from those sharing were remarkable.

“The data indicates that 76% of those who were sharing rented accommodation felt that they will never be in a position to own their own home.

“This is a huge number and serves to further highlight that many people feel hopeless about the housing situation in this state.

“Flying kites about what may be in a new policy plan is not helpful and the government should very clearly outline what they will do to make housing genuinely more affordable.

“Sinn Féin has repeatedly set out our alternative. We want to see the doubling of capital investment in public housing in Budget 2022 to deliver 20,000 public homes annually.

“We want to see affordable homes to buy at €230,000 and less in Dublin, with no hidden shared equity loan.

“We want to see the roll out of affordable cost rental at scale for rent at between €700 and €900 per month depending on the size.

“We have provided detailed costings as to how this can be achieved.

“It is time for the government to stop criticising the opposition and to start taking the very real housing concerns of people seriously.”