TDs must stand up for workers tonight and restore the right to retire aged 65 – Louise O’Reilly TD and Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD and spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD have urged all TDs to support the party’s motion to restore the right to retire at 65 when it comes before the Dáil this evening.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“At last year’s election, voters sent the clear message that they want to restore the right to retire at 65 on the full pension rate. This week, the government has now been in power for a full year yet have failed to deliver on this important issue.

“Delays aren’t good enough and the government needs to make a clear and firm commitment to restoring the right to retire at 65.

“People who worked hard all their lives deserve the right to retire on their full pension at 65. It’s time to restore the right to the full rate. Nothing less is acceptable.

“The government thinks that if they ignore this issue for long enough it will go away, but that isn’t the case. This situation is unjust and Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for workers to ensure they get fair pension rights.

"I am calling on all TDs to do the right thing today and back Sinn Féin’s motion to restore the right to retire aged 65.”

Teachta Kerrane said:

“We must restore the right to retire at 65 on a full pension. I am urging all TDs to support our motion in the Dáil this evening and do right by workers.

“These workers have worked hard all their lives, paid their taxes, paid into the system and who deserve their pension at the full rate.

“This is about choice- workers who wish to work beyond the age of 65 must be allowed to do so. Sinn Féin's motion gives workers the choice at 65 to continue to work or to retire on the full pension rate, so that workers can decide. To force workers to retire at 65 is unjust.

“This week marks a year of this government being in power- it is a milestone of a year of inaction and failure to bring about the change that people want.

“Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that this change is delivered and will continue to hold the government to account on their responsibility to listen to workers and treat them fairly.

“All TDs must stand with workers this evening, stand up for workers’ rights and back the right to retire aged 65.”