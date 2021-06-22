Transforming social care must be a priority - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilín has welcomed the announcement that some certainty has been provided to nearly 650 residents and over 1,100 staff at 13 former Four Season care homes.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The transfer of 13 care homes will hopefully will provide some reassurance and clarity to those residents, their families and the staff who have had an uncertain future.

“Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been an extremely challenging time for care home residents, their families and carers and the staff within care homes.

“It is vital that all care homes are supported to provide high quality and safe care to their residents, as well as addressing the range of issues facing care home staff such as workforce shortages and low pay, and poor terms and conditions.

“The Minister of Health as a matter of urgency bring forward his plan to reform adult social care alongside a True Cost of Care Analysis to inform the future transformation of social care.”