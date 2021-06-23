John Brady TD calls for end to US Blockade of Cuba

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, today called upon the US administration of President Joe Biden to abandon its opposition to the ending of the 60-year long blockade of Cuba.

Teachta Brady said:

“Today, Wednesday 23th June, Cuba will place a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly looking to end the 60-year old US blockade against the Island country.

“The time has come for the United States to move beyond the old, tired, Cold War narratives that have for far too long been used as a pretext for the imposition of sanctions on the Island of Cuba.

“The 60-year old blockade, described by the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, as an act of genocide, achieves nothing but hardship and suffering for the citizens of Cuba.

“There are 243 coercive measures, which were introduced under the Trump administration, which are held over by President Biden.

“Over 60 countries, including Ireland have held protests in support of ending the blockade.

“There is no justified security rationale behind maintaining the Blockade. It prevents access to much needed medical supplies and equipment. As such it is inhumane.

“I believe that as the US seeks to reorientate its foreign policy, and extricate itself from the international mess that Trump left the country in, ending the cruel and unnecessary blockade would send an important message to the international community as to what kind of leadership that US wants to offer.”