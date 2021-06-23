New National Maternity Hospital must be independent and governed under full public ownership - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has questioned the contention from St Vincent's that the site of the new National Maternity Hospital must be held by a private company for the betterment of patient care.

He said that the new public hospital should be built on public land to secure its future.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The new National Maternity Hospital must be built on public land to secure its future from outside influence or changes in the land owner or their financial circumstances.

“The ownership of the land should have no bearing on the integration of our health service, which must be stepped up across the board.

“There is no reason why the Maternity Hospital must be integrated with St Vincent's to the extent that the ownership of the land must be held privately.

“The new National Maternity Hospital should be independent of any outside influence, including private healthcare companies.

“The Religious Sisters of Charity committed to gifting the land to the People.

“If the new National Maternity Hospital is to be built on this site, it must be held entirely by the People.”