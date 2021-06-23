Figures show that Garda visibility works to prevent crime in communities - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has said that the crime statistics for the first three months of this year show that increased garda visibility works when it comes to preventing crime in our communities.

Speaking today, the Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal TD said:

“One of the few benefits coming out of the pandemic was a significant drop in the number of criminal offences recorded by the gardaí.

“This year, up until the end of March, burglary and related offences were down by over 45%, theft and related offences were down by nearly 31%, and robbery, extortion and hi-jacking offences were down by over 26%.

“There also decreases in the crimes of threats to murder, assault and harassment, along with an 11% drop in damage to property and public order offences.

“This welcome development points to the effectiveness of increased garda visibility in our communities in the prevention of crime. It is a message which I hope is received loudly and clearly by the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.

“Those crimes which increased during the pandemic and continued to do so in the first quarter of this year were classified as fraud and related offences.

“These rose by nearly 14%, but also drug seizures and weapons and explosive offences were up by between seven and nine percent.

“A logical analysis of these figures is that increased garda activity on our streets serves to prevent crime and to detect more drugs and weapons on the move around our towns and cities.

“Sinn Féin calls on the Commissioner and the Minister to take note and to respond to calls from those communities which are being damaged and frightened by crime in their areas for more gardaí to be present and active.

“Everyone has a right to live their lives free from fear and harassment and the police service has a vital role to play in guaranteeing that right all over the state.”