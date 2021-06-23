Long past time British government implemented the protocol - Hazzard

Chris Hazzard said:

"Five years ago today the people of the north voted to reject Brexit because they knew the impact it would have on our economy, our communities and on our island.

"The British government and its supporters ignored this and dragged us out of the EU against the democratic wishes of the majority.

"Now, five years on they are trying to undermine the protocol that was necessary as a result of Brexit and hollow out the protections that businesses, farmers, retailers and manufacturers need.

"The protocol has been agreed. It is long past the time that was implemented to give businesses the certainty and stability they require to get on with what they do."