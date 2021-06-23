Attempts to intimidate residents can't succeed - Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said those behind loyalist attempts loyalists to mark out territory, or intimidate residents by putting up flags in the Ormeau Road must not be allowed to succeed.

The South Belfast MLA said:

"The appearance of flags put up by loyalists on the Ormeau Road is very concerning, particularly as they are in a mixed area used by the entire community.

"This is a clear attempt to mark out territory and intimidate people and it cannot be allowed to succeed.

“Local people have made it clear time and time again that they do not want flags erected in this area.

“If those responsible for putting up these flags do not remove them, then the Department for Infrastructure should act.”