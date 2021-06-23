Economy Minister should support a four day week pilot programme - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan, has asked the Economy Minister to support a Pilot Programme for Employers to consider the benefits of a four day working week.

The call comes following an announcement that in the 26 counties the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment will fund research to establish the merits of a four day work project which will begin in January 2022.

The party’s spokesperson on workers’ rights said:

“Over the course of the last year businesses and workers have re-evaluated and re-assessed the issue of work life balance and productivity.

“It has been almost 100 years since Trade Unions secured workers the right to a weekend and it is important that as part of the economic recovery we consider how we can modernise the working arrangements to the benefit of workers and employers.

“The Pilot Programme announced in the 26 counties came after much lobbying from my party colleague Louise O’Reilly and the Trade Union movement.

“This Pilot will provide an insight into the merits of a four day working week which is already in operation for a number of companies including the ICE Group, 3D Issue and JMK Solicitors.

“I have written to the Economy Minister Paul Frew and asked him to consider a similar Pilot Programme for the six counties so that we can establish how these arrangements can operate across Ireland."