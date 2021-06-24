Immediate resources needed so Jigsaw can accept new referrals - Mark Ward TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has raised concerns over news that Jigsaw in Dublin South West has suspended accepting new referrals.
This is in light of several staff leaving the service for various reasons at the same time.
Teachta Ward has spoken with Jigsaw and has contacted the Minister for Mental Health, calling for immediate resources to be put in place so that new referrals can be accepted.
Teachta Ward said
“I met with Jigsaw this week who informed me of the decision to temporarily suspend accepting new referrals.
“I have since had contact from a number of services in the Clondalkin area who are really concerned about this development.
“People's mental health has been adversely affected during the pandemic, but children have had their own issues to manage.
“Loss of schooling, sports, peer supports, and even their ability to socialise with friends, has impacted on their mental health.
“To hear that Jigsaw cannot take new referrals in my area is very worrying.
“During the meeting I had with them, it was disclosed that the reason for doing this was that Jigsaw’s service in Dublin South West is currently experiencing an exceptional operational challenge, due a number of staff transitions.
“This is another body blow to the people of Clondalkin, who seen the permanent service which was located in Moorfield relocated to Tallaght, despite a very vigorous campaign to keep it in the area.
“I have contacted the Minister and asked for immediate resources to be put in place so that new referrals can be accepted."