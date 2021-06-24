Jackson slams Newbuildings loyalist gunman posters

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson has said the appearance of sinister posters in Newbuildings featuring a masked loyalist gunman are a deliberate attempt to stoke up tensions.

Councillor Christopher Jackson said:

“Loyalist posters inciting violence which have been erected along a busy road in Newbuildings are a reckless attempt to whip up tensions.

“This sets a very dangerous precedent. It’s outrageous that people have to drive past a poster of a masked loyalist gunman threatening violence on their way to work or school.

“The police need to investigate those responsible for putting up these posters and ensure they are removed immediately.

“Unionist leaders also need to step up and condemn these sinister posters and the threatening messages contained within them. This is a time for leadership.”