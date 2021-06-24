MacManus welcomes EU support for ‘Peace Plus’

Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed renewed EU support for Peace Plus, the successor to the recent Peace programmes. Peace Plus was approved by the EU Parliament as part of the wider Interreg programme for the coming years.

MacManus, who worked in a Peace-funded project for twelve years, said:

“I am delighted that the Parliament has approved the Interreg programme of cross-border co-operation for the next seven years. This programme will ensure continuation of important cross-community work in a new Peace Plus. As somebody who worked in a Peace funded project for over a decade, I am delighted the excellent work of the programme will continue.”

The Sinn Féin MEP praised the project’s important role in community reconciliation. “Peace programmes have played a valuable role in promoting much needed reconciliation and inclusivity projects in the northern six-counties as well as Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Monaghan and Sligo in the border corridor area.”

“The total Budget for Peace Plus will be €1bn and given the impact of Brexit this type of work is more essential than ever.”

MacManus concluded, “Once again, the EU has stood up to protect the hard won peace in Ireland and I thank MEPs from across Europe and the political spectrum who supported Peace Plus.” ENDS