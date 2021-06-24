Possible Delta cases in Derry ‘concerning’ – Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said reports of possible cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Derry are concerning and encouraged people to cooperate with public health authorities.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Confirmation from the Public Health Agency of probable cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Derry is concerning.

“The Public Health Agency is encouraging asymptomatic people, aged between 18 and 40, in the area to get tested to help stop the spread.

“I would ask people to follow the public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.”