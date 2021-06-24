Sinn Féin President welcomes President Biden's nomination of Claire Cronin as the US Ambassador-Designate to Ireland

Speaking following the nomination of Claire Cronin as the US Ambassador-Designate to Ireland, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said:

"I welcome the nomination of the new US Ambassador to Dublin and have every confidence in President Biden’s choice of Claire Cronin.

"The US Ambassador to Ireland is the embodiment of the special relationship between our nations; a relationship of family, friendship and shared values that spans an ocean.

"The role of Ambassador is central as we face the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit, building economic links and prosperity and realising the transformational potential of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I hope for a speedy confirmation process and look forward to working with Ambassador Cronin, when appointed, in Dublin.

"The position of Ambassador would be complimented by the appointment of a Presidential Special Envoy to the north to safeguard agreements and to ensure continued progress."